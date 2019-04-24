The Alpine X-Perience at CarTronics North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (04.25.2019) – “The Alpine X-Perience at our CarTronics location on Thursday, April 18th, was terrific. There was a lot of activity with customers in the parking lot. They had a chance to experience the latest in the Alpine demo truck. Best of all we sold a couple of full Alpine systems and other Alpine products plus took deposits on future jobs. It was a super day” Lester Taks related to 12voltnews.com.

CarTronics staff members (L to R) Rick Corrales, Rafael Dominguez, Keith Dais and Lester Taks.

Alpine Brand Specialist Eric Brooks was on site with the Alpine pickup, tent and promo items for crowd members.

“Before the event even started, they already had a couple of sales – Amazing! The event also featured various Alpine discount and Alpine giveaways. The CarTronics team arranged for other vehicles loaded with Alpine to be at the event and they also raffled an Alpine ICE Cooler” Brooks stated.

Lester Taks pictured with an award as a top Alpine dealer – dated 1982. This award came up during the conversation about the Alpine X-Perience for this story.

“One of the systems we sold was a big time Alpine system in a Jeep Wrangler. Also, a local Rapper came in and we set an appointment for the installation of a full Alpine system. Kudos to Alpine for providing the Alpine X-Perience opportunity to their retailers.”

CarTronics has 4 locations in the Miami Beach area. A prior Alpine X-Perience event at the company’s Biscayne location was also very successful.

Visit alpine-usa.com and cartronics.audio for more.

Share this:

Tweet

