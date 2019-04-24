EchoMaster Shipping Wireless Back-Up Camera for Any Vehicle

CLEARWATER, FL (04.25.2019) – EchoMaster has announced that Wireless Back-up Camera, CAM-WLP is now in stock. CAM-WLP is a universal back-up camera that easily installs into any vehicle with a simple two wire connection – two wires in the front and two wires in the back. Adding a back-up camera to a vehicle can improve driver awareness, creating a safer and more informed driving experience.

CAM-WLP will eliminate blind spots behind any vehicle. The Wireless Back-up Camera includes a power filter that stabilizes the signal from the reverse light to ensure that the camera provides a reliable signal. This product is an easy add-on to a double din radio installation.

The wireless camera transmits a high quality 140° viewing angle from behind the vehicle to an aftermarket double din radio, monitor, or mirror monitor – anything with an RCA input. CAM-WLP will easily mount behind the license plate with the license plate bracket or on the lip mount with the lip mount bracket. The camera will transmit a 2.4 GHz wireless video with digital encryption. The camera is also water/debris-proof IP67 and operates at 0.1 LUX.

“This camera was engineered to be an easy add-on to any double din radio installation,” said Don Zaney, Senior Product Manager, “our new proprietary camera design will be the inspiration for future safety products.”

EchoMaster is pleased to announce that CAM-WLP falls under AAMP’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Pricing) agreement – designed to protect AAMP customers from price cutting by online sellers. This product is also backed by a one-year limited warranty.

For more information on this EchoMaster Wireless Back-up Camera or other safety solutions, visit EchoMaster.com or contact your AAMP Sales Representative.

