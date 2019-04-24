32nd Annual AMD Dealer Expo Rocked Chicagoland

CHICAGO, IL (04.25.2019) – The 32nd Annual AMD Dealer Expo drew dealers from throughout the Chicago area, plus dealers from 5 surrounding sates, to the Midwest Conference Center in Northlake on Tuesday, April 16th. This year’s event was the AMD/Mid-State Expo as Mid-State Distributing acquired AMD in late 2018.

The show floor was packed for a 32nd annual AMD Distributor expo.

“This year’s show really hit the mark and vendor support was very strong. Dealers attending our show took advantage of super specials, saw exciting new products and presentations, networked and enjoyed a delicious buffet plus a variety of valuable raffle prizes. Being in Chicago the menu included beef sandwiches, pizza and lots of beer topped off with an ice cream sundae buffet. A 4K Sony TV was the raffle Grand Prize and other raffle prizes went home with lucky winners. Our event, once again, energized the marketplace,” AMD’s George McGoldrick offered.

Overall attendance topped 300. On the event floor over 50 brands were displayed plus a number of demo vehicles highlighted exhibitor brands. Demo vehicles included Kicker’s pickup, Sony demos, WeatherTech F250 and a Directed Jeep. Independent and manufacturer reps were out in force with over 3 dozen on the floor-joining the nearly 2 dozen AMD and Mid-State employees on site.

The Kicker RAM was Livin’ Loud. Pictured are area rep Tom Ebeling, Lori Boyer and Carlos Jimenez.

Brands exhibiting at this years event included SPL boxes, Accele, JVC, XK Glow, Kicker, Firstech, ADS, Kenwood, NuStart, Metra, Solar Gard, DEI, AstroStart, Avital, VAIS Technology, RaceSport, CRUX, Uno, SoundStream, Audio To Go, Atrend, Rostra, Sony, Waylens, AAMP, RockFord Fosgate, Jensen, VOXX, CodeAlarm, Prestige, FlashLogic, Movies-To-Go, Dynaudio, Fortin, HushMat and SiriusXM on the 12volt side.

Home brands on the Expo floor included Sonance, Denon, Marantz, Seura, AV Pro, Ring, Nest and Hikvision Surveillance.

Tom Kolar, Mid-State National Sales Manager for 12volt related. “This AMD-Mid-State Expo was a terrific event. Working with, and getting to know George’s team, was very valuable. We look forward to many Expos in the future in Chicago. We certainly wish George all the best.”

Tom Ebeling-Tree and Associates, the Kicker rep firm in the territory, stated “Kicker is always the star of regional distributor dealer events. Best demo vehicles and people working for KIcker. The Kicker demo truck was Livin’ Loud and dealers who had a demo were all smiles. Lori Boyer and Carlos Jimenez were in the house and spent the evening working with dealers.”

This year Directed was on the show floor with a Jeep that incorporated the ‘Race the CEO Challenge.” Dealers could try their hand at beating Directed CEO Bob Struble’s time to complete a Directed DS4 installation.

Al Fontane, Directed VP of Sales – Central and Eastern US, headed 5 member Directed team on the event floor.

Bob Hernandez, Directed ADS Channel Manager, stated “We showed the new DS4 Bluetooth wireless siren and dealers quickly realized how much time they could save by not needing to run wires through the vehicle’s wire wall.”

Mike Rundel, who handles Sony distributor accounts, was extremely pleased with the turnout and how enthusiastic dealers were when they had a demo in the Sony vehicles on the show floor.

Area rep Bill Mielenz, Mielenz Sales, stated “There was good action in the CRUX booth. Dealers told me the CRUX line has excellent reliability with virtually no returns. CRUX has proven to be a growth line in both vehicle specific cameras and interfaces. I was very busy and know I spoke with at least 40 accounts.”

George McGoldrick will be retiring in 4 months.

George offered “This year’s event was very emotional for me. After being in the industry for 42 years it was hard to keep my emotions in check, especilaly with having such great relationships with our cusgomers. Witha lot of hard work from our employees and vendors this year’s event was an overwhelming success.”

“Every spring George and the AMD Team have provided a very productive and special event for dealers and manufacturers. Dealers are treated very well, great deals are offered, and all leave the show feeling that the money and time investment was well worth it. Great Job George and ALL THE BEST!” Mike Van Horn observed.

Visit amdistributors.com for more.

