Kicker to Be Livin’ Loud at 7th Annual Pacific Northwest Electronics Expo

INTERSTATE 5, CA (04.24.2019) – Kicker will unveil a new Chevy Silverado demo truck at the PNWCEE event in Seattle, WA April 24th through the 26th. John Myers, Kicker Global Trainer and Media Audio Analyst, picked up the truck at the Ontario CA Airport Saturday night, April 20th, for the first leg of the 1100 mile drive north to Seattle.

John Myers pictured in the new Kicker Silverado demo at a stop on the way from LA to Seattle.

Myers stated “There is quite a trip planned as I head north to the PNWCEE event in this new demo. Randy Bellon, from the Murphco rep firm, met me at the airport with the new truck. That sure helped get me rolling north on Saturday night.”

Randy Bellon, with Murphco, met John Myers at the Ontario CA Airport on Saturday night and handed off the new Kicker Silverado demo truck.

Myers traveled several hundred miles north during the day Sunday. “On Sunday a stop on the Shasta Dam gave me a great view of Shasta Lake with a view of Shasta Mountain in the background. That was a nice way to break up the long Sunday drive.”

The new Kicker demo truck with Lake Shasta and Mount Shasta in the background.

On Monday the trip north included stops at Kicker dealers to demo the Kicker truck and conduct in-store trainings. The first stop was The Music Shop in Grant’s Pass OR followed by a stop at CarTunes in Eugene.

The Kicker truck pictured during the stop at The Music Shop in Grants Pass OR.

During a Tuesday morning phone call Myers commented “The crews at The Music Shop and CarTunes were really impressed with the new Kicker Demo truck. The 6 vented L-15’s were Livin’ Loud. So loud in fact some of the headliner in the cab needed some repair.”

Myers made a stop at CarTunes in Eugene OR on Monday afternoon. Only 300 more miles to Seattle and the PNWCEE event.

Dealer stops continued on Tuesday ahead of the Wednesday PNWCEE setup at the DoubleTree Suites in Seattle.

At the PNWCEE, Myers will cover the new Kicker lineup, plus provide tips on enclosure design as well as do some RTA work.

Concluding, Myers related “Dealers in the Great Northwest will definitely benefit from attending the PNWCEE event. The Dale Naeseth and N&S Marketing and Sales team, our Kicker rep firm, has indicated dealer attendance is shaping up to be strong. I look forward to working with the large dealer turnout as we work to drive Kicker sales.”

For more visit kicker.com and pnwcee.com

