Alpine Electronics Shipping New Weather Resistant Amplifier

AUBURN HILLS, MI (04.24.2019) – For those who want to enjoy the power of a subwoofer in vehicles that are exposed to the elements, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping the KTA-30MW Mono Weather Resistant Tough Power Pack Amplifier, a compact, mini-amplifier that features Alpine’s exclusive Dynamic Peak Power (DPP) technology.

A small, but powerful amplifier, the KTA-30MW measures at just 9-3/16” W x 1-5/8” H x 3-3/4” D while delivering 600 DPP watts of powerful bass output to the subwoofer of your choice. Compatible with an aftermarket or factory head unit, the small size of the amplifier provides a bass boost without the big space commitment.

The KTA-30MW is half the size of our smallest traditional amplifiers, making it fit where most amplifiers won’t. Tuck it under dashes, stash it in a motorcycle’s saddlebags, or in other places where a larger amplifier may not fit. You’ll find that you won’t have to sacrifice space for sound quality.

Additionally, the KTA-30MW has a weather resistance rating of IP66 for protection against dust ingress and high-pressure water spray, so you can enjoy Alpine’s premium sound quality in exposed installations like side-by-sides, boats, open-top vehicles, and motorcycles saddlebags.

Get more power and impact with the KTA-30MW which features Alpine’s exclusive amplifier technology, DPP. Dynamic Peak Power is engineered to adapt to musical needs by delivering bursts of power during dynamic musical passages to essentially double the amplifier’s power, without increasing its size.

The KTA-30MW is available now at authorized Alpine retailers for $330 SRI and includes the amplifier, weather-resistant chassis, and waterproof connector.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for a store locator.

Share this:

Tweet

