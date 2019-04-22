Metra Electronics Shipping TouchTronix Dash Kit for Chevrolet Camaro 2010 – 2015

HOLLY HILL, FL (04.23.2019) – Metra Electronics is now shipping a radio dash kit with integrated electronics designed specifically for the 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro. This kit is part of the new TouchTronix dash kit series announced at CES 2019.

The 99-3028S dash kit has a combination of Metra’s interfacing and laser etched hard buttons paired with the factory rotary controls to provide a custom look while keeping the OEM style. The OEM rotary knobs are removed from the factory panel and assembled with Metra’s kit components.

This kit is designed for Double-DIN and Single-DIN radio installations and is painted silver to match the factory finish. It includes an Axxess interface, wiring harness and antenna adapter for a complete installation.

