Audio Brand Hauls Fresh Custom Rides to Desert Storm, Presented by KICKER

STILLWATER, OK (04.23.2019) – KICKER is proud to present the 21st annual Desert Storm Poker Run at London Bridge Resort in Lake Havasu, Ariz., April 24-28. It’s the fourth straight year KICKER has been involved with the growing performance-boat race and event, and this is the initial time as the presenting sponsor.

As part of the KICKER assortment, Lake Havasu City’s own KICKER-Authorized-Dealer Wired 4 Sound will bring the “BoomToon,” a massive double-decker pontoon packed with more than a dozen KICKER subwoofers, 17 tower speakers and nearly 15,000 watts of power. Murfco, Inc., KICKER’s Southern California distributor, will haul in a KICKER-equipped 1968 Firebird and outrageous UTV to the memorable street party, to park near the imposing KICKER XRV big rig.

The resort venue is located adjacent to the world-famous London Bridge and along the Bridgewater Channel, where a non-stop boat parade will command all attention during the weekend. London Bridge was dismantled and relocated here in 1967 from the River Thames.

“Lake Havasu City is home to so many ideal event locations,” said Cal Sheehy, general manager of the London Bridge Resort. “We are excited to welcome Desert Storm to our property and showcase the iconic London Bridge as the backdrop for this amazing event.”

In addition to the well-known venue, the event will also feature its annual Wednesday kick-off of the tokened “Krusin’ for a Kause,” which takes special-needs children and adults for a special powerboat ride, pool party and BBQ to kick off the event. Storm Charities, Desert Storm’s charity organization, partners with KICKER, Teague Custom Marine, DCB, and Graphic Ink for this specific event.



“We are honored each year to kick off our event with ‘Krusin’ for a Kause’,” promoter Christina Crane said. “Our volunteer boat drivers take these clients on an unforgettable experience on Lake Havasu, an experience that some only dream of until now.”



Desert Storm will feature a Main Street Party all day Thursday, free to the public and open 1 p.m.-9 p.m., with top-caliber boats lining Lake Havasu City’s chief drag spot.



The Poker Run will be held the next morning, and the acclaimed Shootout is scheduled for Saturday, determining who is crowned “King of the Desert,” and “Queen of the Desert” by clocking the fastest speeds on Lake Havasu. Past contenders have reached speeds topping 180 mph.



“We have an awesome new partnership with KICKER Audio who will be bringing some noise to Lake Havasu,” Crane said. “This is going to be a Desert Storm party that Havasu hasn’t seen before.”



Visit www.stormpokerruns.com and kicker.com for more.

