Sony Car Audio Adds Distribution Partners to Serve Alaska and Hawaii Retailers

MESA, AZ (04.22.2019) – Sony has added two new 12 Volt distribution partners that will be able to better serve their specialty retailers in Alaska and Hawaii. Both states will benefit from a local representation and supply of the Sony product line, and Hawaii will be celebrating the return of Sony products at a local level.



“These new business partners in our distribution channel will help independent specialty retailers by providing them a more efficient method for purchasing our products while helping us serve these retailers in a more hands-on model,” said Anthony Tozzi, Distribution Sales Manager.



Automotive Distributors of Alaska will serve the state of Alaska. “We are excited to expand our aftermarket accessory offerings beyond automotive lighting through our partnership with Sony. We have a long history of partnering with excellent manufacturers and look forward to continuing that trend”, said Spencer Richardson, owner. They can be reached by phone at (907) 841-5360 or by email at sales@adalaska.com.



Certified Distribution will serve the islands of Hawaii. “The people of Hawaii have an affinity toward the Sony brand, and we look to be the solution to getting the products into retailers’ stores on the islands in a more effective manner,” said Derek Pace, owner of the company. They can be reached by phone at (808) 276-6327 or by email at sales@certifiedsounds.com.



Sony will be supporting retailers in both states in the same, highly-effective manner as they do across the contiguous US, including the Sony 12 Volt Tech Line, dedicated to helping retailers who need assistance on sales or installation tips at 855-SONY-12V (855-766-9128). Technicians and Sales staff can also join the retailer support Facebook page at http://bit.ly/SonyDealerPage.



You can reach Anthony Tozzi at Anthony.Tozzi@actionlink.com for more information about the Sony distribution strategy.

