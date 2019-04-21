Performance Auto Sound Conducted Training Day 2019

MOSES LAKE, WA (04.23.2019) – Performance Auto Sound, with 5 locations and based in Wenatchee, WA held the company’s annual training event on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company closed all 5 locations and invited

key vendors and their representatives to participate in the all day event in Moses Lake. Store managers, salespeople and install technicians spent the day in a Moses Lake WA Hotel Conference Center.

Kelly Kirchner, who founded the company, and General Manager Mando Lopez believe it is well worth closing the stores for the day to keep everyone trained on the latest products and technologies.

Performance Auto Sound staff members and training day partners gathered for a group shot.

Kirchner stated “Keeping all staff members up to speed on the latest technology is very important. In addition, our training day is a ‘Team Building’ event. Our stores are about an hour and a half apart so this is an opportunity for everyone to get together.”

The day began with each of the participating manufacturers giving a 45 minute presentation to the entire Performance Auto Sound group. The morning round of meetings was followed by lunch and fun blackjack gaming. Staff members are given $200. in play money and vendors were ‘liberal’ blackjack dealers. Staff members had the opportunity to win more play money that could be used at the after-event dinner and auction where they could win (buy) products that had been contributed by the vendors.

After lunch and gaming everyone separated into groups of 3-5 people who then interacted with the vendors and representatives on a 1-on1 basis. The groups rotated throughout the afternoon. These meetings were great chance get into the details of specific products and ask question. Staff members also had the opportunity of earning more money by actively participating during the meetings.

Following the afternoon sessions all went to a popular local restaurant for dinner. At dinner the bidding for products, using the play money, got really aggressive with some staff members combining their play money to get the product they really wanted.

Participating vendors this year included: Elettromedia US-Hertz with Sean Reid Sales Manager along with Pacific Rim Marketing’s Mark and Valentina Giovannetti. Audio Control with National Sales Trainer Chris Bennett and Dan McMillan, Principal of area rep firm In Phase Marketing, covered the brand’s latest products. Kenwood was represented by N&S Marketing and Sales’ Barry Lightfoot. Pioneer’s Regional Sales Manager Kyong Choi was in the house as well as Mike Hall from AAMP of America. Rockford Fosgate was represented by Oliver Marketing’s Jay Small.

Mark Giovannetti commented “For Elettromedia US, and our rep firm, this was an opportunity Sean Reid to present the line to a key retailer in the territory. Meetings of this type offer a unique way to build business and personal relationships.”

Concluding Kirchner related “We have been conducting store training events for probably 25 years. Over the years the format has evolved into this format which we have used over the last several years. This year’s event was terrific and we thank our vendors, their representatives and our employees for making this year’s event very special.”

Performance Auto Sound stores are located in Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kennewick.

Visit performanceautosound.net for more.

