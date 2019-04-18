Ultimate Marketing March Madness Event 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (04.19.2019) – The Ultimate Marketing March Madness Dealer Show was held at the Embassy Suites on Saturday, March 30th.

The Embassy Suites ballroom was set up for vendors to showcase their latest products and cover the exclusive show specials. Vendors set up at the Embassy Suites included Metra, DB Research, Kenwood, Tezla Audio, Diamond Audio, Cerwin Vega, RaceSport Lighting, AAMP of America and Accele Electronics.

Ignacio Ayala with the RaceSport Lighting booth.

Randy Goodwin, DB Reasearch Eastern Regional, stated “In our booth we showed the new WDX BassCrate loaded enclosure for the first time at a show. Dealers really liked everything about the BassCrate and expect it to sell well. In addition dealers were excited about our new RGB SoundBars, Tower Speakers and M Series Neo amps. With warm weather the Powersports and marine categories will be strong.”

Kevin Holder (R) holds a DB Research MVP Award Cup presented by Randy Goodwin at the show. Holder was “behind the wheel” for the Ultimate March Madness event.

Ignacio Ayala was on site with RaceSport Lighting with displays that lighted up the show floor. The new LED Wheel light display, 5 Axis displays and other new products grabbed dealer’s attention.

The March Madness event was catered with heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. The after party was held in the private bar area of the Liberty Tap Room in the Vista with open bar as well.

“This year’s March Madness show was terrific and the afterparty made for an evening to remember. We thank our vendors for their support and our dealers for their business and attending our show” Ultimate Marketing’s Kevin Holder stated.

