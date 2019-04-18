JL Audio Intros Stealthbox Solution for Jeep Wrangler JL

MIRAMAR, FL (04.19.2019) – JL Audio, a high-end audio solution innovator, has released Stealthbox subwoofer systems and installation accessories for the All-New – Fourth Generation (JL) – Jeep Wrangler JL Unlimited. These vehicle-specific subwoofer solutions are available for driver and/or passenger-side and mount above the rear wheel wells, leaving the cargo area un-touched. The installation accessories include amplifier-mounting plates that tuck under the front driver and/or passenger seats, that are compatible with a wide-range of JL Audio amplifier models. Combined with JL Audio’s extensive offering of full-range speakers, you are sure to have a dynamic audio upgrade to rival the off-road prowess of the legendary Jeep Wrangler.

Subwoofers can be the single, most significant improvement for a car audio system. Not only is there the added benefit of the subwoofer’s superior bass performance, but with proper system design, the small front and rear speakers can be relieved from reproducing bass, resulting in much richer sound that is cleaner and louder. Typically, subwoofers take up a lot of room, and for the Jeep Wrangler – space is precious. JL Audio’s Stealthbox subwoofer systems solve this problem by integrating the subwoofer into the vehicle’s infrastructure, leaving a stealth, factory equipped look.

Using laser-scanning technology and solid modeling software, JL Audio’s development team design each Stealthbox with precise fit and maximum enclosure volume to produce strong, deep bass output. To ensure rigidity and performance, JL Audio Stealthbox subwoofer systems are constructed from 100% fiberglass in their Miramar, Florida, USA factory.

The Stealthbox solutions for the 4-door Wrangler are designed for installation on either the driver’s side or passenger side, mounting securely above each rear wheel well. A matching trim panel and a sturdy black steel-mesh grille are included. The JL Wrangler Unlimited Stealthbox solutions feature a JL Audio thin-line TW1 10-inch subwoofer (offered in 2 or 4 ohm), housed in a sealed enclosure. The All-New Wrangler Stealthbox is compatible with the various 4-door (Unlimited) trim levels; Wrangler Sport, Wrangler Sport S, Wrangler Sahara, Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Moab.

To simplify the installation process, JL Audio has developed an amplifier rack and fuse holder bracket specifically for the Jeep Wrangler (JL). The amplifier rack fits under either the passenger-side or driver-side front seat to securely mount one of several different JL Audio amplifier models (sold separately). Featuring an angled design to maximize rear seat foot space, the JL Wrangler amplifier rack requires no drilled holes and installs using factory hardware. The fuse holder bracket for the JL Wrangler is designed to securely mount up to two JL Audio master ANL fuse blocks, XB-MFBU-ANL (sold separately) and installs using factory hardware without drilling holes.

SB-J-JL4DDRV/10TW1-2

Fits 2018-Up Jeep Wrangler Unlimited*

Contains one 10TW1 in a sealed enclosure. 300 watt power handling. Wired for 2 ohm mono. Installs above one rear wheel well on driver-side. Black steel mesh grille is included with each.

Retail Price USD: $749.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SB-J-JL4DDRV/10TW1-4

Fits 2018-Up Jeep Wrangler Unlimited*

Contains one 10TW1 in a sealed enclosure. 300 watt power handling. Wired for 4 ohm mono. Installs above one rear wheel well on driver-side. Black steel mesh grille is included with each.

Retail Price USD: $749.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SB-J-JL4DPAS/10TW1-2

Fits 2018-Up Jeep Wrangler Unlimited*

Contains one 10TW1 in a sealed enclosure. 300 watt power handling. Wired for 2 ohm mono. Installs above one rear wheel well on passenger-side. Black steel mesh grille is included with each.

Retail Price USD: $749.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SB-J-JL4DPAS/10TW1-4

Fits 2018-Up Jeep Wrangler Unlimited*

Contains one 10TW1 in a sealed enclosure. 300 watt power handling. Wired for 4 ohm mono. Installs above one rear wheel well on passenger-side. Black steel mesh grille is included with each.

Retail Price USD: $749.99

Availability: Now Shipping

*If vehicle is factory-equipped with Premium Audio, passenger side Stealthbox installation requires removal of OEM “subwoofer” and purchase of interior trim parts from Jeep.

Will not fit any “JK” Jeep model or 2-Door “JL” models.

Soft-top models: Stealthbox installation does not interfere with normal top operation, except for the final position where the top mechanism is detached from the rails.

SBA-J-JLU-UAR

Fits 2018-Up Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Amplifier rack compatible with various RD, XD and VXi amplifiers.

Retail Price USD: $159.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SBA-J-JL-FHB

Fits 2018-Up Jeep Wrangler

Mount up to two JL Audio XB-MFBU-ANL Master ANL Fuse Blocks (sold separately)

Retail Price USD: $79.99

Availability: Now Shipping

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

