Instrument Sales And Service Offers Cadillac Replacement Radios

KENT, WA (04.18.2019) – Offering replacement radios to owners of Cadillacs, model years 2013-2019, is a new sales and profit opportunity, for 12volt retailers.

In the marketplace, radio screens on these Cadillac models are cracking and/or delaminating. The cracking or delaminating presents software and responsiveness issues for drivers.

ISS, Instrument Sales and Service, offers OEM Cadillac replacement radios for all models. All replacement radio models are in stock and ships the day orders with 2-Day delivers.

Click here to view the full flyer PDF.

Michael LeClaire, Sales Director, stated “The screen cracking and delaminating is widespread and occurred in over 5 years of vehicle production. Radio replacement is the most requested service at dealerships. A 12volt retailer can make hundreds of dollars by offering this service. Certainly more profitable than selling an aftermarket radio. In addition the radio replacement is a plug and play installation for 12volt retailers.

ISS, based in Kent WA has been in business over 50 years as an industry leader for repair and re-manufacturing of tier one automotive components.

For more info, call 800-666-5469

Share this:

Tweet

