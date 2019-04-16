VAIS Releases SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solutions for Harley-Davidson

ENGLEWOOD, CO (04.17.2019) – VAIS Technology has released a new SiriusXM satellite radio integrated solution specifically designed for 2018-2019 Harley-Davidson models. This solution allows owners of compatible Harley-Davidson models the ability to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory radio, without compromising functionality.

The new integration kit Model GSR-HM01 provides coverage for Road Glide, Street Glide, and Electra Glide models with Boom! Box 4.3. Also, these motorcycle models are compatible with the GSR-UV01 (universal unit) which can be flashed using online software.

This adapter connects directly to the original factory radio and allows the bike owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory system. The VAIS integrated solution allows for full control of satellite radio functions – browsing channels, categories, and presets using the factory radio and steering wheel controls.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology have been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new OEM vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. In 2018 alone, four new models now have deleted options of satellite radio. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions to add satellite radio, but preserve factory functions.”

Visit vaistech.com for more.

