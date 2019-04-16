SSV Works Appoints Will Cherry to Sales Director

OXNARD, CA (04.17.2019) – SSV Works has named industry veteran Will Cherry to the position of Sales Director.

“As SSV Works continues to grow, we needed someone with both domestic and international sales experience as well as success in the consumer audio market,” said Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “Will is the ideal choice and fits in perfectly at SSV Works.”

Will Cherry, Sales Director

For the past 15 years, Will has worked with Scosche Industries and Battery-Biz, holding domestic and international sales, and business development managerial titles.

“SSV Works has amazing quality products in an exciting and fast growing industry,” said Will. “I’m looking forward to working with a team that not only has tremendous knowledge of the powersports market and product development, but that has a passion for it, as well.”

For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com.

Share this:

Tweet

