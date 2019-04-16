Ricky Smith’s Audio Hosts 1st Annual Jeep Show N Shine

LAFAYETTE, LA (04.16.19) – Ricky Smith’s Audio hosted Jeep enthusiasts at the company’s Lafayette location on Saturday, April 13th for the First Annual Jeep Show N Shine. Over 50 Jeeps were in parking lot of the retail center on Johnson Drive. The turnout exceeded expectations in spite of the threat of severe weather.

Chad Neveu (L) and David Gill from SMS pictured at the event with a Jeep created by Ricky Smith’s Audio.

Dawn Neveu, who orchestrated the Jeep Show N Shine commented “The turnout of Jeep enthusiasts was terrific. Everyone wanted to show their Jeep, show the upgrades they had made and crank their systems. It reminded us of the exciting crank it up days back in the day. Also, many people came into the store and we are preparing quotes for several big jobs.”

Board members of LA Jeepers are pictured inside Ricky Smith’s Audio during the event.

The well organized event included trophies for 1st place Jeep ’07-2019, Best Modified Jeep, Most Used and Abused Jeep, Vintage Jeep, Best Mall Crawler and Best Sound System. The Best Sound System Trophy went to”Boom Box” with Sammy Rodriquez.

Jeeps positioned outside in the parking lot.

There was a $30 registration fee with the proceeds going Faith House that supports women in need causes. The amount to be donated will approach $2,000.

Dave Gill, SMS, was on site and related “The event was absolutely incredible. The threat of bad weather under the very dark skies did not keep Jeep enthusiasts way. We showed the Bazooka Party Barge Speakers to many of site and they were very impressed.”

Raffles excited those in the crowd. Memphis Audio was a Gold Sponsor of the event and provided a pair of tower speakers at a top raffle prize.

Check out these great trophies for the event winners.

Twin Burgers, a business next door to Ricky Smith’s Audio offered discounts on burgers and was busy throughout the event.

“We have already set a date for the 2nd Annual Jeep Show N Shine next year. With the success of this Jeep event we may look at doing a Harley event too,” Neveu concluded.

Visit rickysmithsaudio.com for more.

