M.E.S.A Finalizes Agreement with Keystone Automotive Operations Inc.

ARVADA, CO (04.17.2019) – The Mobile Electronics Specialists of America (M.E.S.A.) and Executive Director Ryan Gunter announced today the buying and marketing group has added Keystone Automotive Operations Inc. as a new M.E.S.A. Distributor Partner in its Bolt-on Parts and Accessories product category.

Developing a crossover sales strategy between mobile electronics and other vehicle accessories provides a significant upselling opportunity for M.E.S.A members. The agreement between Keystone, the leading automotive aftermarket parts distributor in North America, and M.E.S.A gives members the chance to offer their customers a broad range of easy-to-install, bolt-on products, opening up new sales, installation and service revenue streams.

“We are very excited to be working with Keystone Automotive Operations. This agreement gives our members the ability to offer their current customers the most extensive line of auto, truck, jeep and SUV bolt-on accessories available from a single source. And most importantly, it will help them attract new customers while growing their business with their current customer base,” said Ryan Gunter, Executive Director of M.E.S.A.

Keystone serves the North American market through seven distribution centers and a fleet of more than 600 vehicles. They offer products from more than 800 suppliers, have next day delivery capabilities and a user-friendly online ordering tool that will make serving the M.E.S.A. member network incredibly efficient. The company’s marketing, merchandising, technology and customer service support solutions can provide additional member benefits.

“The chance to work with M.E.S.A. and help its members seize new sales opportunities with a customer base that already recognizes the value of customization and accessorizing to improve performance and personal style is exciting for us,” states Justin Fabbro, Keystone Automotive Operations. “There are so many similarities to our core automotive customer group here that I’m confident M.E.S.A members can be successful broadening their product and service offer.”

Visit mesadealer.com and keystoneautomotive.com for more.

