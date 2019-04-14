PNWCEE Expects Full House at Key Note Address Followed by All-Star Panel

SEATTLE, WA (04.15.2019) – You are invited to attend Ken Ward of Educar and his presentation of “Making DSP a Business.”

WED April 24 Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Perfect for shop owners, salespeople, technicians – anyone who feels as if they haven’t cracked the code to make money with DSP. Get simple tools you can use with customers and with system design.

Clearly understand the benefits of each DSP feature. Increase your per-ticket average. This will be followed by a panel discussion of Top Manufacturers to discuss their DSP Solutions.

Q&A to follow. Food & Beverage will be provided.

Visit pnwcee.com for more.

