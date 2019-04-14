DOW Electronics Hit the Road with 3 Sony Training Events

BATON ROUGE / HOUSTON / SAN ANTONIO (04.15.2019) – DOW Electronics team members, along with Kris Bulla-Sony National Trainer, hit the road the week of April 8th with a 3-City product training schedule. Retailers attending the product sessions learned about Sony’s newest products – including the XAV-AX7000.

Kris Bulla making a point during the Sony training in Baton Rouge.

Raffle winners in Baton Rouge pictured with their prices. Sony is Kris Bulla on the right.

The first stop on the Sony Training swing was April 9th, Tuesday, at the Radisson hotel in Baton Rouge. Kris Bulla covered the Sony lineup in a meeting room filled with area retailers. The evening included dinner plus a post training session photo op for dealers who won raffle prizes.

Dealer participation was very good at this Wednesday Sony training at Dave and Buster’s in Houston.

Raffle winners in Houston are picture with their prices. DOW Electronics 12volt manager Mike Hurwitz (R) and Sony’s Richard Wong second on the left.

The second stop on the Sony training tour was in Houston, April 10th, at a Dave and Busters location. The huge Dave and Busters meeting area is terrific for product meetings like this DOW Sony training event. The meeting was packed with area 12volt dealers.

The third and last stop on the busy week was in San Antonio on Thursday night April 11th. Also at a Dave and Busters this event was packed as Kris Bulla covered the Sony lineup.

The Sony training at Dave and Busters in San Antonio was packed on Thursday night, April 11th, to hear Kris Bulla’s presentation.

Raffle winners at Dave and Buster’s in San Antonio are all smiles. DOW’s 12volt Manager Mike Hurwitz on the left and Sony is Richard Wong 2nd right.

Dinner, and a raffle for valuable Sony prizes, added to the evening for all retailers.

The DOW Electronics Sony training swing is set to continue with upcoming stops in Dallas and Oklahoma City.

Visit dowelectronics.com and sony.com/electronics/car-marine for more.

