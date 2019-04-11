Vision Tech America Welcomes Northup as Director of Sales and Operations

FULLERTON, CA (04.11.2019) – Vision Tech America, Inc. believes in providing customers with the state of the art technology in automobile engineering with the best possible prices to modernize vehicles.

Effective April 8, 2019 DK Chung, President and CEO of Vision Tech America DBA BOYO announces the appointment of Michael Northup to the position of Director of Sales and Operations.

DK Chung (R), Vision Tech America President and CEO, welcomes Mike Northup in the company’s Fullerton, CA HQ.

Chung commented, “It’s my great pleasure to announce that Mike has become a new member of the BOYO family. I do believe that his experience in the vehicle electronics industry and his professionalism will make our valued business partners feel more comfortable in working with BOYO.”

Northup brings more than 30 years of experience in the 12volt / mobile electronics industry. Northup commented, “Nearly one year ago, I decided to give retirement a try and discovered that I needed to keep busy. With the opportunity to get back into the industry with a reputable company like BOYO, the decision was easy.”

Visit visiontechamerica.com for more.

