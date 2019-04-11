Rydeen on the Road with New “Team”

TORRANCE, CA (04.12.2019) – Phil Maeda, President and CEO of Rydeen Mobile Electronics hit the road last week to introduce customers to our newest marketing partners, Team Marketing.
Team Marketing, led by Mark Couch is one of their premiere Manufacturers Representative organizations in the country and has just recently been appointed to cover the territory of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana & Arkansas.
Mark Couch of Teams Sales commented, “Team Sales and Marketing is thrilled to be partnered with Rydeen. We look forward to assisting Rydeen re-establish its direct dealer base as well as maintain its current distributor partnerships. Driver’s safety and collision avoidance are fast growing categories, and should be on every dealer’s shopping list for 2019.”
Bob Goodman, Rydeen’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing commented, “Phil’s road trip to Texas is indicative of the lengths Rydeen will go to in insuring our representatives and their customers are successful in selling our latest solutions plus have a chance to experience firsthand our installed products in a real-world vehicle.”
“Phil spent an entire week with the “Team” team and visited a variety of our customers and potential customers in Texas,” added Goodman.
Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.