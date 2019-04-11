New Infinity Stereo Receiver Can Control Speaker LED Colors

STAMFORD, CT (04.12.2019) – The new Infinity KAPPA-PRV515 all-in-one mechless waterproof faceplate stereo receiver has all the incredible desired options expected from the renowned luxury brand. What sets it apart however, is the ability to control RGB speakers and accessory LED colors from the unit, without mobile apps or an additional remote as well as a host of other features.



Whether matching the boat décor or mood, it’s easy to set the desired RGB color using the rotary encoder. The KAPPA-PRV515 will control up to nine speakers and/or accessories with the optional MIL-LEDPWR module.



The KAPPA-PRV515 is first and foremost a stereo rece iver. Bosting 50W x 4 @ 4 ohms and 2-ohm stability create impressive power, without the distortion and muddiness common with lesser units. Bass, mid and treble adjustments, and four zones—front, rear, sub and secondary— ensure a superior soundstage that matches the music al genre. The Zone control requires the optional INF-REM1 Wired Rotary control. The faceplate incorporates a 3.5″ color TFT screen.



The feature rich KAPPA-PRV515 continues to impress. It receives AM / FM / WB / RDS broadcasts, and is Sirius/XM-ready, displaying the station ID in color. With Bluetooth, USB and aux inputs, everyone can find a way to play their favorite music. With video input, it’s easy to view a bait or livewell, or use it when backing up with a separately purchased camera. The USB input reads WMAs and MP3s, and plays tracks/displays artwork if an Apple device is connected.



The 5-7/8″ W” x 4″ H x 1″ D faceplate uses a standard 3.5″ round cutout. With built-in NMEA 2000 protocol, networking is easy. It comes wired remote-ready. Complementing the new line of high-performance Kappa speakers, the Infinity KAPPA-PRV515 stereo receiver MAP price is $549.95. The INF-REM1 and MIL-LEDPWR MAP price at $119.95 and $149.95 respectively. The perfect addition the new KAPPA “SOURCE TO SUB” Solutions of Marine Products from Infinity Marine Audio.

For more information, email Shawn.Spedding@harman.com or visit harman.com and infinityspeakers.com.

