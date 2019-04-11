iBEAM Introduces a New ADAS Motion Detection Camera Requiring No Calibration

HOLLY HILL, FL (04.11.2019) – iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems by Metra Electronics” is now shipping an Advanced Driver Assistance System motion detection camera that provides cross path alerts, shows hidden objects and more. The TE-MDC is a universal solution that requires no calibration and can be mounted to the front or rear of the vehicle. It includes an audible alarm and built-in control module, without the need for an additional control box.

Using the TE-MDC driver assistance system, the overall visual range is increased to help minimize the blind spot areas around the vehicle and warn the driver of potential collisions. This adds value and safety to the vehicle by reducing accident rates and the risk of hitting unseen objects in the most common situations. Depending on the location of the installation, this versatile camera can provide a variety of safety features for drivers. One product provides installers with the ability to customize different safety solutions for their clients, depending on their needs.

Moving Object Detection System The TE-MDC system gives the driver a completely seamless view of moving objects and provides a detection warning for potential objects in the path of the vehicle. The Moving Object Detection (MOD) assistance system helps alert the driver of unseen risks in situations like parking, maneuvering or driving with a trailer.



Side and Rear Detection and Alerts

If installed in the back of the vehicle, the TE-MDC provides drivers with a rear cross traffic alert, a backward vehicle approaching alert, blind spot detection and also an open door warning. The Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is used when backing out of a parking spot or driveway. The system is triggered and provides both a visual and audible alert to warn the driver if it detects any cross traffic or objects in the vehicle’s path. This includes hard to see pedestrians, motorcycles and bicycles. The Backward Vehicle Approaching Warning (BVAW) system detects potential rear-end collisions and triggers an alarm for the driver. The Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system helps drivers by providing peace of mind and increased safety when changing lanes. The BSD technology monitors the traffic area behind and next to the vehicle and warns the driver if an object is located in the blind spot.

TE-MDC Product Specifications

• Single camera that can be mounted in the front or rear of the vehicle

• Provides visual with motion detection overlay for cross-path

alerts

• Audible alarm included

• Built-in control module with no additional control box

required

• No calibration required for setup

• Water-resistant IP68 rated housing

• 180-degree sensing angles with 160-degree horizontal field of

view

The iBEAM TE-MDC is available now from Metra Electronics. Additional information can be seen at iBEAMusa.com.

