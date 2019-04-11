Alpine Electronics to Attend Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (04.12.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will attend the upcoming Jeep Beach, an annual consumer event for Jeep enthusiasts taking place in Daytona Beach, Florida from April 22-28.

As the largest Jeep-only event in the country, Jeep Beach is a six-day gathering packed with organized trail rides and scavenger hunts all leading up the to the Largest Jeep Vendor Show in the country at the Daytona International Speedway from April 26 -27, where Alpine will have two demo vehicles on display in Section E.

The first is a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JK that will showcase the 9-inch Weather Resistant X209-WRA-OR Restyle Navigation System with Off-Road Mode, a PSS-22WRA Weather Resistant Sound System, an HCE-TCAM1-WRA Spare Tire Mount Rear-View Camera and an HCE-C2600FD4 Front View Camera.

Alpine will also display the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Trailgater, with a motorized tailgate and hidden bench custom-built for Alpine that unfolds outside of the rear of the vehicle to reveal seating for two and a refrigerator – the perfect Jeep for a trail-gating experience. The vehicle will feature Alpine’s 9-inch Weather Resistant In-Dash System for the JL model and a PSS-23WRA 300-Watt Sound System with a custom-built R-Series sound system in the tailgate. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Trailgater will also be displayed at the Annual Jeep Beach Block Party on Thursday, April 25.

Authorized Alpine retailer Roco 4×4, based in Doral, Florida, will also have a demo vehicle on display in Alpine’s exhibit: The 2018 Sandstorm Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JK, that will showcase Alpine’s X209-WRA-OR and PSS-22WRA. Both Alpine and Roco 4×4 staff will be on hand to give demonstrations and answer product questions.

Alpine booth visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a giveaway drawing at the event for a chance to win a PWD-CB1, Alpine ICE (In-Cooler Entertainment System). A winner will be randomly chosen from the entries and notified via email.

There will also be a raffle organized by Jeep Beach that will include an Alpine 9-inch Weather Resistant i209-WRA Restyle Mech-Less In-Dash System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 2011-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK models. Proceeds from the raffle will be distributed to charities throughout central Florida counties.

Visit alpine-usa.com and jeepbeach.com for more.

