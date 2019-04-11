7th Annual PNWCEE Coming to Seattle April 24 – 26

SEATTLE, WA (04.11.2019) – The 2019 PNWCEE will take place in just under 2 weeks – on Wednesday, April 24 through Friday, April 27 at the Seattle Hilton Doubletree. Room reservations may be booked now. PNWCEE registration is live at pnwcee.com.

Mark Giavonnetti commented, “The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo is rapidly approaching… less than 2 weeks away. We are really excited with the lineup of high-quality 12volt manufacturer partners set to exhibit this year. The DoubleTree by Hilton at South Center has gone out of their way to help us create a great layout for this year’s Expo. They have provided more room for larger booths to walk around the Expo floor and check out more extensive booths from exhibitors. In addition, the training rooms are easily accessible.

Click here to register for PNWCEE 2019

A special Keynote Address will launch the 2019 PNWCEE on Wednesday night from 7 – 8:30. Ken Ward of Educar and his presentation “Making DSP A Business” will be featured. The presentation is perfect for shop owners, salespeople and technicians along with anyone who feels they haven’t cracked the code to make money with DSP. Get simple tools that can be used with customers and system design plus clearly understand the benefits of each DSP feature. The Ken Ward presentation will be followed by a panel discussion of top manufacturers to discuss their DSP Solutions.

The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo is presented by a farsighted group of independent manufacturer representatives in the Great Northwest. Pacific Rim Marketing, In Phase Marketing and N&S Marketing and Sales are the rep firms driving the PNWCEE.

This year, Custom Plus Distributing joins the group presenting the PNWCEE. Brands CPD distributes on the Expo floor will include Rockford Fosgate, SONY, Escort / Cobra, JVC, Audiovox, Code Alarm, BOYO, Brandmotion, RaceSport, SiriusXM, HushMat, ADS / Maestro, Scosche, Boss Audio, Accele, Rosen and Prestige.

Donnie Montgomery, CPS Director of Sales – 12volt, relayed ot 12voltnews.com, “We will have factory demo vehicles including a fully-loaded Polaris RZR and a Harlye Bagger bike at the Expo. Also, CPD has a great offer for orders placed at the show. A FREE pair of Oakley sunglasses with a $1,500 order. For a $2,500 order at the show, a dealer can get a pair of Oakley sunglasses free plus a $100 VISA gift card.”

Dale Naeseth, N&S Marketing and Sales, related, “We are anticipating a terrific event. Key vendors we represent- including Kenwood, Kicker, Harman, Directed and Dynamat will be on the Expo floor along with top staff members. Rob Sutton from Kenwood, along with National Trainer Seth Halstead will be in the house. Also, John Myers from Kicker will conduct training sessions. Shawn Spedding will travel from Kansas City to show JBL and Infinity brands. Directed and Dynamat will also have a strong presence on the Expo floor.”

Click here to register for PNWCEE 2019

The regional event includes a trade show featuring top 12volt vendors, a one-on-one setting that provides real world education and practical business development plus networking for all attending. A free lunch and raffles add to the event on the 15,000+ square-foot DoubleTree show floor.

Continuing, Giovannetti stated, “The response from dealers for the first 6 PNWCEE events was very positive. We had dealers come from Alaska, Oregon, Idaho and all over Washington last year. This industry-only event is free for all dealers, integrators and their employees to attend. Additionally, there is no charge for all classes and courses that are scheduled over Thursday and Friday.

Giovannetti concluded, “At the end of the day, it’s all about bringing everyone together in one place to see exciting new products, network with industry professionals and generate excitement. Many area dealers told us 6 years ago they didn’t have the time or resources to close down their business and travel to a trade show. We were surprised at the overwhelming response for the inaugural PNWCEE and feel each year the event has grown in importance for the 12volt community in the Pacific Northwest.

Brands represented by Pacific Rim to be on the Expo floor include Accele, Audio to Go, Audison Cerwin Vega, Diamond Audio and Hertz.

This year’s 2019 Pacific NW Consumer Electronics Expo Committee consists of: In Phase Marketing, Pacific Rim Marketing, N&S Marketing, along with other Northwest Representative Firms. Custom Plus Distributing adds a new dimension to create an event that generates excitement for everyone who participates.

Plan to attend PNWCEE 2019 to learn many ways to grow your business.

Register online at pnwcee.com.

Share this:

Tweet

