LESCO Partners with Diamond Audio in Multiple States

ORANGE CITY, FL (04.10.2019) – LESCO Distributing, Inc. has announced an agreement with Diamond Audio to distribute their products in the territories of FL, IN, KY, WV, OH, and Western PA. LESCO will be honoring a specialized program for independent dealers with territory restrictions as well as Diamond’s No Internet policy.

This will allow the custom audio stores to have a great brand of higher end products that they can support and prosper with.

LESCO was impressed with the whole line but paid close attention to the Elite Series as well as a growing Power Sports category.

Dealers will have the support of Diamond Audio’s Dealer Locator and LESCO Distributing’s fast shipping procedures.

Visit lescodistributing.com and diamondaudio.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

