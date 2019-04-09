DAS Honors Top Dealers at 2019 Consumer Electronics Show & Sale

PALMYRA, PA (04.10.2019) – Reaching bilingual customers, gathering insane deals, and honoring top-selling dealers were just a few of the highlights of the DAS CE Dealer Show & Sale held at the Golden Nugget Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. This show also featured the Main Event, 12-Volt Speed Challenge hosted by Chuck Liddell, UFC Hall of Fame fighter from the octagon.

The 12-Volt Speed Challenge featured the four fastest dealer/installers who qualified during the first day show hours. During the after-party held in the HAVEN Night Club, the fastest four dealer/installers squared off against each other in a speed challenge to assemble a working woofer box under a 2.0-ohm output. The fastest contestant was crowned champion by Chuck Liddell and awarded the championship belt.

The winner of the 12 Volt Speed Challenge was Chris McNulty – Driven Mobile.

The April 3rd and 4th DAS CE Dealer Show & Sale, an invitation-only event, focused its seminar trainings from both brand product specialists and “Dealers among us,” who specialize in social media merketing, client retention and addressing bilingual markets. The show also stressed the importance of networking and offered 12-volt industry dealers from Maine to North Carolina, the perfect opportunity to share expertise and experiences with their peers in a “round-table” format. They were also able to preview new and exciting Brand products about to hit the market.

“Our goal for this year’s show was to provide more, to both our Vendors and Dealers,” said Rex Berfield, Nationals Sales Manager of DAS Companies. “With this goal in mind, we delivered. In the process, we learned that our 12-volt market is hungry for more. With our new offerings this year, we learned the Dealers’ needs are real and we need to expand our plans for the second half of the year.”

Jay Schreyer, a Dealer from Car Effex, added, “What a great job DAS did this year at the show. Trainings and seminars were fantastic, and the show floor had a great energy. I returned to the shop with plenty of information and a revitalized passion that trickles down to my other techs. The party is always a great time- hats off to you, Rex, Ian and the rest of the DAS team!”

Dave Forrest, Commercial Sales Manager of Brandmotion, commented, “I have done a lot of shows over the years and this was by far the most well-attended. The attendees were engaged, and asked a lot of relevant questions. I will definitely recommend the training for us in the future, and to anyone else who is looking to get information out to a great customer base.”

