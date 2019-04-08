Tint World Opens Smyrna, Georgia Location

ATLANTA, GA (04.09.2019) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has opened a new store in Smyrna, Georgia.

The store, owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Shahid Ali and Alexander Khiyayev, is the company’s fifth store in the Peach State and its first in Cobb County. It offers a full-service auto styling center with a wide variety of products and talented technicians to those living in the northwest Atlanta suburbs.

“Shahid and Alexander are excellent businessmen who are going to run a shop that will become as known for its customer service as it is for its selection of high-quality after-market auto products,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “People in Smyrna, Marietta and northwest Atlanta are going to have the perfect place to go to for last-minute holiday gifts for the car enthusiasts in their lives.”

Tint World of Smyrna provides a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

Ali and Khiyayev will be hosting a grand opening event at their store that includes special deals, entertainment and charity giving.

Tint World of Smyrna is located at 2274 Atlanta Road SE. For more information, call (770) 626-0171.

To visit the store page with details and contact info, click here. See tintworld.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

