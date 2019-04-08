SiriusXM Announces Extensive Coverage of 2019 Masters Tournament

NEW YORK, NY (04.09.2019) – SiriusXM has announced its extensive audio coverage of the 2019 Masters Tournament at storied Augusta National Golf Club with live broadcasts of each day of Tournament play, exclusive shows hosted by past Masters champions and contenders, and historic audio from the Augusta National archives.

Masters week on SiriusXM programming is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92) and on the SiriusXM app.

“Each year we promise to bring our listeners inside the ropes at the Masters in a very unique and entertaining way,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “This year we’ll again proudly deliver on that endeavor, with live Tournament coverage, specials that look ahead to this year’s Tournament and look back at the storied history of the Masters, and commentary from several of golf’s great players, who have enjoyed extraordinary success at Augusta National.”

Live Masters Play-by-Play

Listeners will hear live hole-by-hole commentary from Augusta National covering the action and the players on the course. The live Tournament coverage starts at 2:00 pm ET each day of play – Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14. Play-by-play broadcasts of the Masters are produced by Westwood One.

Masters History Special

In the days before the Tournament, SiriusXM will present a Masters history special that will celebrate the anniversaries of three memorable Masters moments. With in-depth storytelling and rare audio from Augusta National’s exclusive archives, SiriusXM golf historian Martin Davis will look back at Phil Mickelson’s 2004 Masters victory on the 15th anniversary of Lefty’s first major tournament win. Davis will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of Art Wall, Jr.’s 1959 Masters victory, in which Wall birdied five of the last six holes on Sunday to surge past Arnold Palmer and Dr. Cary Middlecoff, and the 70th anniversary of Sam Snead’s first of three Masters wins. The special will debut on April 7 (11:00 am ET) and replay several times during Masters week. It will also be available on SiriusXM On Demand.

Exclusive SiriusXM Masters week programming

SiriusXM will feature several shows hosted by past Masters champions and top-finishers, who among them have won six Green Jackets and recorded more than 40 top-10 finishes at Augusta National. These include:

Golfing Younger with Bernhard Langer, hosted by the two-time Masters champion (1985, 1993) on Monday, April 8 at 9:00 pm ET.

Just the Fax, hosted by Brad Faxon, who has two top-10 Masters finishes, on April 8 at 4:00 pm ET.

Time To Let It Fly, hosted by Mark Lye, who tied for sixth in the 1984 Masters, on April 8 at 7:00 pm ET.

Crenshaw on Golf, hosted by two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw (1984, 1995), on Tuesday, April 9 at 1:00 pm ET.

The Fred Couples Show, hosted by 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples, on April 9 at 3:00 pm ET.

Connected with John Cook, hosted by 11-time PGA Tour winner John Cook, who competed in 15 Masters Tournaments, on April 9 at 7:00 pm ET.

Out of Bounds, with three-time PGA Tour winner Pat Perez, who finished in the top-20 in the 2017 Masters, on April 9 at 8:00 pm ET.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Craig Stadler, Hale Irwin and Dave Stockton will host special two-hour Masters preview editions of their SiriusXM shows live from Augusta each morning from 8:00 to 10:00 am ET: Wednesday, April 10 features Stadler, the 1982 Masters champion. Thursday, April 11 features Irwin, who has seven top-10 finishes in the Masters. Friday, April 12 features Stockton, who tied for second in the 1974 Masters



Also on April 10, Stockton, Bob Ford, Keith Maxwell and Taylor Zarzour will be featured hosts on a special three-hour Masters edition of The Starter beginning at 2:00 pm ET.

Zarzour, Carl Paulson and Mark Lye will host SiriusXM’s post-round Masters programming, airing immediately after each day’s play-by-play coverage.

Listeners will also hear live shows during the week hosted by leading instructors Hank Haney, who coached Tiger Woods when Woods won the 2005 Masters; as well as Michael Breed.

SiriusXM’s Masters week programming will also feature shows hosted by Jason Kokrak, Conrad Ray, Kyle Gentry, John Maginnes, Brian Katrek, Carl Paulson, Dennis Paulson, Debbie Doniger, Frank Darby, Brian Crowell, Trey Jones, David Marr III and others.

Visit masters.com and siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

