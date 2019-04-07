Brandmotion Releases FreedomCharge MAX Wireless Charger

SOUTHFIELD, MI (04.08.2019) – FreedomCharge MAX makes charging your phone even easier. The updated triple coil allows for charging through thick cases including OtterBox. FreedomCharge MAX uses the wireless charging standard, Qi, to keep your phone charged without the hassle of plugging it in. This is a universal vehicle installation kit that can be cut to fit most any vehicle phone storage tray.
Key Features:
- Triple coil adds 3x the charging area for phone placement, more flexible than factory-integrated systems
- Rubber mat with improved thinner design allows for charging through thick phone cases such as OtterBox
- FreedomCharge MAX chimes when charging is activated
- Fast charge compatible
- 15W charger allows Apple iPhones to charge 33% faster and Samsung phones up to 3x faster than standard 5W chargers
- Utilizes the wireless charging standard, Qi to charge your phones without cables
- Does not interfere with your vehicle’s Bluetooth functionality while using your infotainment system
- Charge’s your phone to 100% battery and tapers off to avoid overcharging
- Features an LED light that lets you know when your phone is charging and when it is full
- Easy cut-to-fit design converts most any vehicle phone storage tray into a seamless factory-look charging tray without unsightly cables
- The non-slip charging mat holds your phone securely in place while driving
