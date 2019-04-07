Brandmotion Releases FreedomCharge MAX Wireless Charger

SOUTHFIELD, MI (04.08.2019) – FreedomCharge MAX makes charging your phone even easier. The updated triple coil allows for charging through thick cases including OtterBox. FreedomCharge MAX uses the wireless charging standard, Qi, to keep your phone charged without the hassle of plugging it in. This is a universal vehicle installation kit that can be cut to fit most any vehicle phone storage tray.

Click Here to View FreedomCharge MAX Sell Sheet

Key Features:

Triple coil adds 3x the charging area for phone placement, more flexible than factory-integrated systems



Rubber mat with improved thinner design allows for charging through thick phone cases such as OtterBox



FreedomCharge MAX chimes when charging is activated



Fast charge compatible



15W charger allows Apple iPhones to charge 33% faster and Samsung phones up to 3x faster than standard 5W chargers



Utilizes the wireless charging standard, Qi to charge your phones without cables



Does not interfere with your vehicle’s Bluetooth functionality while using your infotainment system



Charge’s your phone to 100% battery and tapers off to avoid overcharging



Features an LED light that lets you know when your phone is charging and when it is full



Easy cut-to-fit design converts most any vehicle phone storage tray into a seamless factory-look charging tray without unsightly cables



The non-slip charging mat holds your phone securely in place while driving

Click Here to View All FreedomCharge Kits & Accessories

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

