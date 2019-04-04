SiriusXM and Pandora Launch Pandora NOW

NEW YORK, NY (04.05.2019) – SiriusXM and Pandora have announced Pandora NOW, the first original and exclusive music experience created for both SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. Pandora NOW harnesses the combined strength of Pandora’s extensive listener data and SiriusXM’s curatorial expertise to create unique access to the most popular and fast-trending music right now.

Pandora NOW features today’s hottest and most listened to new music on Pandora but will be delivered uniquely to both the SiriusXM and Pandora audiences. For SiriusXM listeners, Pandora NOW will be presented as a new curated channel (Channel 3), while Pandora users can experience Pandora NOW music as an interactive station with song skipping and thumbs up/down rating, or as a continually-updated playlist for Pandora Premium subscribers.

The music played on Pandora NOW will be uncensored and showcase the most listened to and fastest-trending new music on Pandora across all genres, including Pop, Hip Hop, R&B, Dance and Latin. Pandora NOW will launch on Thursday, April 4 on both platforms.

“Pandora NOW will be an amazing new experience for both SiriusXM and Pandora listeners,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “We’re excited to combine, for the first time, the wealth of Pandora listener data with the proven curation expertise of our SiriusXM team to give our combined 100 million listeners a truly unique and unprecedented listening experience. Not only will Pandora NOW give listeners exclusive, up-to-the-moment access to the music people are streaming on Pandora the most, but it will let music fans influence which songs are played.”

Pandora announced that Cardi B, Post Malone, and Khalid are currently among its most listened-to artists. “To find out that I am one of the most played artists on Pandora is so great and I am so excited to share this news with my fans! Shout out to Bardi Gang!” said Cardi B.

“Pandora showing me love is sick as f*ck,” said Post Malone. “It’s crazy to think I’m one of the most played artists in the world. Thank you to everyone! We are ready to rock with Pandora NOW so fans can listen on both SiriusXM and Pandora. Let’s keep pushing the envelope.”

To celebrate the launch of Pandora NOW, multi-platinum R&B superstar artist Khalid will be at SiriusXM’s Rockefeller Center studios today to launch the new channel and station on SiriusXM and Pandora. Khalid’s music is amongst Pandora’s top trending tracks, and throughout this weekend Pandora NOW will feature several songs from his highly anticipated sophomore album, “Free Spirit,” which will be released on Friday, April 5, including Khalid’s newest song “Out Of My Head” (featuring John Mayer).

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Pandora NOW (Ch. 3) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

Pandora users can experience Pandora NOW as an interactive station for ad-supported and Pandora Plus listeners, or as a curated playlist for Pandora Premium subscribers on both the web and Pandora’s mobile app.

