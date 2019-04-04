Metra Electronics Showcasing New Accessories for Jeeps at the 2019 Jeep Beach Event

HOLLY HILL, FL (04.05.2019) – Metra Electronics will display their newest accessories for the Jeep Wrangler JK and the new JL models at the 2019 Jeep Beach Event in Daytona Beach, FL.

Metra’s booth will be set up inside the Daytona International Speedway on April 26th and 27th. Metra and Heise products will also be available to purchase at the event from local dealers. Metra will be highlighting their Heise LED Lighting solutions for vehicles, plus safety and radio replacement integration accessories designed specifically for Jeep models.

All of Metra’s aftermarket solutions to customize any Jeep model will be on display at the event for Jeep fans. This week-long event is held annually in Daytona Beach and benefits local and national charity organizations.

Jeep Products on Display



Metra introduced all new accessories for Jeep models at the 2018 SEMA Show and CES 2019, which began shipping early this year. Now, consumers will have the chance to view these new products at the Jeep Beach event and purchase from their local shop or dealer.

A few of the latest aftermarket products for Jeep include:

● Headlight adapter kit – allowing Heise 7 inch headlights to work with the latest Jeep Wrangler JL models from 2018 and up*

● Heise 50” light bar A-pillar bracket and post mount brackets for Jeep Wrangler JL models from 2018 and up*

● Replacement LED headlights and fog lights for Jeeps – offering brighter performance and available in several styles

● RGB halo headlights and fog lights – matching with the new Heise Infinite Series or RGB accent lights, available for Jeep Wrangler JK or JL (with adapter).

● Spare tire brake light for Jeep JK models – providing a brighter visual alert when braking

● Spare tire mounting brackets with a reverse camera, side mirror covers, tail lights and more for Jeep JK models

● Heise lightbars and cube lights designed for off-road use

All of Metra’s accessories for Jeep models can be seen in the latest catalog at MetraOnline.com.

Jeep Beach Raffle



A Heise RGB Accent Light Kit will be one of this year’s giveaways for the official Jeep Beach event raffle. This small but powerful auxiliary accent lighting kit is ideal for custom lighting in even the most rugged vehicles. It is rated IP68 and has a virtually unbreakable polycarbonate lens, designed to withstand mud and dirt from off-road use. The RGB lights can change colors with a swipe of the finger. The eight light pods are designed to be used with the Heise control box (HE-CBRGB) that turns a smartphone or tablet into a remote control via the Heise RGB App; available for both Android and iOS devices.

Jeep Beach is also raffling off a brand new 2019 JL with custom accessories, including Heise LED lights. To enter the raffle, more information and tickets can be purchased directly from JeepBeach.com.

Visit MetraOnline.com for more.

