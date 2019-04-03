The 2019 Distributor Show Calendar… Looking Back at Q1 and Forward to Q2

SHREVEPORT, LA (04.04.2019) – With Q1 of 2019 in the rearview mirror it’s time to take a quick look back on the shows in February and March plus look ahead to the distributor shows coming up in the busy months of April and May.

The 12volt News 2019 Distributor Show Calendar presently shows nearly 3 dozen event dates with the events stretching from coast-to-coast and north of the border into Canada.

The 2019 Distributor Show Circuit kicked off with the Angel Dealer Appreciation Show in Birmingham. Charlie and the crew hosted dealers for a Saturday night social event and then the dealer show on Sunday at the Angle Warehouse. Charlie said this may have been his best show to date.

Next up was the N&H Electronics event in Hattiesburg MS. This year Ricky went to a 2 day event with Sunday being by appointment and reported a very good dealer turnout.

The Mountain West Show in Denver saw good sales from dealers who attended. The after show activities in the evening featured an Ax Throwing Social. Dealers were positioned in lanes and actually threw a hatched or ax at a target… darts on steroids.

Bookmark smarturl.it/12v-cal-2019 to view the latest Distributor Show Calendar additions throughout the show season.

The Dallas Keystone event is not strong on the 12volt side. Opus Marketing was on site with Dan and Chuck representing Brandmotion and WeeGo. AeroLIDZ reported good action on an in-store display for the company’s aerodynamic light bar silencer.

The Show, presented by P&E, filled the huge Embassy Suites ballroom in Murfreesboro TN with 12volt and aftermarket parts and accessory company’s. The dealer turnout on the 12volt side was especially strong.

The Shiflet & Dickson Dealer Show featured a Saturday Night St Patty’s Party and Casino night. The Sunday show kept all busy writing and pulling orders.

The MRI Expo in Sturbridge MA once again had a active show floor with the training sessions being well attended.

The Woofer Electronics Show in 2019 moved to an offsite venue-TheWaterford Conference Center which proved to be a great choice. Dealers stayed right up until the 10PM closing bell. Attendance and sales where stronger than 2018.

The Ultimate Marketing Dealer show in Columbia SC wrapped up the Show Circuit with a strong event at the Embassy Suites. A ski-rig and Ford F450 featuring Tezla and 30,000 watts grabbed attention. A show video is in the works.

The Q2 Distributor show lineup is packed nearly a dozen events in April and May.

The DAS CE Dealer Show and Sale kicked off April 3rd at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. The 2 day event features a 12volt Speed Challenge for installers with the winner of the Main Event winning a custom Championship Belt presented by MMA Legend Chuck Iceman Liddell. Keynotes, training seminars, a huge show floor and night activities at the Haven are on tap.

The Santa Fe Distributing event is set for Sunday in Lenexa KS. The company’s huge warehouse will see dealers in the aisles. The DS18 rig with Rob, Who Likes it Loud, will be a highlight.

Sierra Select in North Highlands, CA and B&B Electronics in Western Canada are expecting strong turnouts.

Dealers attending a distributor show can take advantage of show deals plus special close-outs. Farsighted dealers will often drive a truck or van and take their purchases back to the store – saving freight charges and time. Checking out new products and networking with reps and peers over lunch or dinner is also a big plus on the distributor show agenda.

In addition to seeing new products and picking up deals, dealers can attend brand-specific product sessions at many shows.

Mid-State Distributing will host shows in Omaha and Fargo plus a big event in Chicago. With the acquisition of AMD, Mid-State will host a show in Chicago. Mid-State’s Tom Kolar stated “We look forward to meeting a large number of AMD dealers. George McGoldrick is working closely with us to continue the great success he had with his shows in Chicago through the years.” The Mid-States Show is Tuesday, April 16th.

The PNWCEE 2019 event will be a 12volt only event this year at the Seattle DoubleTree Airport. Area rep firms Pacific Rim, InPhase and N&S Sales have been joined this year by Custom Plus Distributing. Thursday and Friday, April 25&26 are the dates.

Importel will host dealers in Tornoto Saturday and Sunday, April 27th and 28th.

LECSO Texas has a Sunday training day set with vendor partners on Sunday, April 28th.

AM Merchandising is set for a 2-day event in Oakland- April 28th and 29th.

A&W Distributors will close the show calendar for April with an event in Dallas on Tuesday, April 30th.

The May calendar has over a dozen events also on tap. More to come.

12volt News and 12volt Central Studios staff will provide continuing articles promoting distributor shows plus create post show coverage of these key 12volt industry events.

Look for updates to the 2019 Distributor Show Calendar as additional show dates are set…

“Our industry invests major resources in distributor shows. Make your plans to attend a distributor show in your area. Chances are very good it will be very positive for all,” commented Mike Van Horn.

