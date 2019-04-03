PowerBass Shipping New XL-2305MX IPX67 Amplifiers

RESEDA, CA (04.04.2019) – The XL series was developed for the growing Power Sports market including UTV and Marine applications, where electronics must withstand harsh damp environments.

The circuit boards have been conformal coated with a layer of transparent material that protects the parts against moisture, dust and extreme temperatures.

While the harsh environments can leave electronics in situations that water and extreme dust is a factor, the new XL-MX series amplifiers have been designed to remain completely sealed with an IPX67 Water Resistance Rating ensuring your amplifier stays dry even when your ride leaves you all wet.

These ultra small weather resistant amplifiers are ideal for all types of outdoor audio applications such as motorcycles, golf carts and off road vehicles. But the small size also makes these amps a great choice anywhere space is a premium.

Utilizing the latest Class D circuit design these amplifiers may be small on size but they are big on power and have a much lower current draw compared to other amplifiers with similar power output. The wrap around aluminum heatsink keeps everything running cool.



Extremely versatile, each model gives you’re a choice of low level RCA input or 3.5mm (1/8”) mini-pug Aux Input. The Aux Input allows for easy connection of portable devices such as an iPod, MP3 player or smartphone to become your source unit.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

