Alpine Electronics Shipping New Rear-View Camera System

TORRANCE, CA (04.04.2019) – Drivers of the 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK can now enjoy Alpine’s advanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) camera technology with the HCE-RCAM-WRA Spare Tire Rear-View Camera and bracket system, now shipping at authorized Alpine retailers.

The HCE-RCAM-WRA is an adjustable rear-view camera system that is Alpine engineered to mount behind the spare tire of the 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK. It fits behind most factory and aftermarket Wrangler spare tires.

For Wranglers with a license plate that is relocated to the left or right corner of the rear bumper, a traditional license plate frame-mounted camera can deliver a skewed rear image. Since the HCE-RCAM-WRA mounts behind the spare tire, it gives these owners the ability to use a center-mounted camera system for a more reliable rear-view image. The versatile installation of the camera system allows for the bracket to mount behind the spare tire and extend the camera through the spokes of the wheel, for a clear line of sight through the included Alpine HCE-C1100 Rear-View Camera. The camera’s position can be adjusted to the left or right by using the sliding bracket design on the mount.

Drivers will experience improved image quality with Alpine’s advanced HDR camera sensor, equipped to handle both bright and dark areas by adjusting for even exposure and white balance. The HDR technology can handle a wider range of luminance that adapts to sunlight and low-light conditions to prevent the image from being washed-out or too dark.

Alpine’s clear, HDR camera picture can be viewed on any Alpine in-dash screen system, the factory Jeep screen or other aftermarket screens. If used with the factory screen, the Alpine SGS-CH01 Camera Interface is required (sold separately). The SGS-CH01 provides an overlay of helpful Active Guide Lines onto the camera image and does not require any factory screen re-programming from the dealer, common with other solutions.

The HCR-RCAM-WRA includes the HCE-C1100 Rear-View Camera and mounting bracket and is available now at authorized Alpine retailers for $250 SRI.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for a more.

