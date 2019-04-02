The DAS CE Dealer Show and Sale… April 3rd and 4th

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (04.03.2019) – The 2019 DAS CE Dealer Show and Sale rolls Wednesday and Thursday, April 3rd and 4th at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. The annual trade show brings DAS territory dealers together for Keynotes, industry specific training seminars, peer networking and great show pricing designed specifically for the attendees. Over 50 top 12volt brands will show their latest products on the huge ballroom show floor… AND MORE.

This year marks a show first with a bilingual presentation by Mauricio Jaimes the owner of High Output Audio in North Carolina. The first to dedicate a Keynote in a bilingual format, the CE Division of DAS continues to support the 12volt industry with innovative features for its territory dealers.

DAS Companies, Inc., will unveil a special 12-Volt Speed Challenge as part of their Main Event. The Main Event 12-Volt Speed Challenge will take place on Wednesday evening at Golden Nugget’s HAVEN Night Club and will feature a guest appearance by Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell, who is a Hall of Fame Member and notable figure in the mixed martial arts industry. Comfortable in the MMA octagon, Chuck will present the winner of the 12volt Speed Challenge with the championship belt designed specifically for the event.

Liddell, known in the MMA world as ‘The Iceman,’ will also be available for autographs and photos provided by DAS for attending dealers, Thursday April 4th from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm.

“The 12-volt industry hasn’t seen anything like this before,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We’re allowing our dealers to qualify during specific show hours of the first day. The four fastest Dealer/Installers of the day will then compete at the Main Event. The winner will then challenge the fastest DAS outside sales person. The ultimate winner will earn the 2019 12V Challenge Champion Belt and have the ultimate MMA Hall of Fame fighter wrap the belt around his/her waist.”

Will Cherry, with a big hand from Nathanial Bronson, had the SSVWorks booth set up for the show on Tuesday afternoon. Cherry is the newly appointed SSVWorks Director of Sales and Bronson handles the East Coast.

The DB Research booth set to highlight Quantum Audio and dBLink, with Andrea Martinez in the booth, and Ernie Welch behind the lens midday Tuesday.

“The excitement surrounding the Main Event is due to the support from our vendor-partners,” added Berfield. The Main Event, 12Volt Speed Challenge, is supported this year by SONY, SoundDigital, VXI/Jabra, Metra, Cobra, PowerBass and SiriusXM.

Jeff Shultz, Pioneer District Sales Manager, gives a big thumbs up as booth setup is complete late Tuesday.

Mauricio Farias has this hot bike set in the Sound Digital booth on Tuesday afternoon. Check it out.

Celebrating its 37th year, the 2019 DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale returns to the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. The invitation only dealer event kicks-off Wednesday morning, April 3rd with a Keynote presentation by Bryan Schmitt, President of Mobile Solutions USA, and concludes Thursday afternoon with Schmitt also closing this year’s event.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

