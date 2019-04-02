Fortin Announces “No Key Sacrificed” Extended Coverage for VW and Audi

MONTREAL, CANADA (04.03.2019) – Fortin has announced an exclusive vehicle coverage extension for its “No Key Sacrificed” immobilizer bypass and remote start solution now covering specific Volkswagen and Audi 2015-2019 vehicles.

This update is now available for both EVO-ONE and EVO-ALL “QR-Code Labeled – Date: 03/2019+” platforms installed with the Fortin low cost TB-VW adapter. The module programming has to be completed with the new Fortin R-LINK programming tool combined either with the FlashLink Updater and the FlashLink Manager 4 available for Windows or with the FlashLink Mobile available for both iOS or Android.

The solution supports the remote start from the OEM remote function and monitors and controls the OEM remote while the engine is running. Compatible long range RF Kits as well as compatible telematic devices for smartphone apps control can also be connected directly to the EVO-ALL or the EVO-ONE modules. The solution does not require an expensive VW specific module.

The EVO-ONE is an all-in-one immobilizer bypass, data interface, high-current remote starter & security system. The EVO-ALL platform also covers immobilizer bypass, convenience, low-current remote starter and security system for the same Volkswagen and Audi vehicles. Multiple T-Harness cables are available for specific vehicle models.

Fortin Electronic Systems is a world leading developer and manufacturer of integrated consumer solutions for vehicle control and connectivity.

Visit fortin.ca for more.

Share this:

Tweet

