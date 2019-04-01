SSV Works to Exhibit During The 2019 UTV World Championship

OXNARD, CA (04.02.2019) – SSV Works will be attending the 2019 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship April 4-7 in Laughlin, Nev., and exhibiting during The UTV Off-Road Festival Tech & Contingency in front of Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort & Casino.

“Once again, we will be featuring our new and already incredibly popular 4-door Polaris RZR XP Turbo S equipped with our new 5-speaker Ride Command-ready audio kit during The 2019 UTV World Championship in Laughlin,” said Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “As we now offer the first true Plug & Play audio upgrade for the 2019 Polaris Ride Command system that produces the high quality audio demanded by today’s off-road enthusiast, The 2019 UTV World Championship is the next stop to showcase our new and exciting audio kits to thousands of race and side by side enthusiasts.”

According to its website, since its inception in 2015, The UTV World Championship has drawn hundreds of racers and thousands of spectators to its pre-race festivities including a massive Tech & Contingency. Re-branded The UTV Off-Road Festival the event has enjoyed a growing crowd of racers, OEMs, aftermarket parts makers and thousands of UTV enthusiasts.

SSV Works recently announced the launch of Powersport 2-, 3-, and 5-speaker audio integration kits for all 2019 Ride Command-equipped Polaris RZR models, as well as all 2019 Polaris RZR models without Ride Command.

“Now you can easily expand the Ride Command system to add an amp, subwoofer and additional speakers,” Kaplan added. “You can also control your music from the factory touch-panel display without experiencing the quality loss of universal add-ons.”

Everything you need is included, such as the vehicle-specific Plug & Play wiring harness kits for the Polaris RZR, meaning there is no soldering, cutting, or crimping required. All components are weather-proof for whatever kind of terrain you ride. SSV Works couldn’t have made it an easier. And the result is a great sound system for wherever your ride takes you.

“We know those attending The 2019 UTV World Championship are going to be blown away with this system,” Kaplan concluded.

For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com

