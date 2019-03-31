LESCO Texas Training Set for Sunday April 28th

CARROLLTON, TX (04.01.2019) – LESCO Distributing will host a Dealer Trainings Day on Sunday April 28th, 10am to 4pm, at the LESCO location in Carrollton, TX.

Factory staff and representatives will conduct the sessions scheduled include product training and sales information.

The following brands will be in the house: Linkswell, PRV, Timpano, Stetsom, Metra brands-Install Bay, Heise, ibeam, Axxess, and more-plus VOXX brands Advent, Audiovox, Movies to Go, Gentex, Omega (K-9, Linkr, and more).

“We are looking forward to a strong turnout at our Sunday Training Day. Providing the latest info to dealers on these brands will be a terrific benefit for all who attend” Brian Barcherding offered to 12volnews.com.



Lunch will be served. 1628 West Crosby Road, Suite 115, Carrollton, TX.

For questions or to RSVP contact your LESCO Texas salesman @ 972.446.1605, 800.527.2939 or Brian Barcherding, email bbarcherding@lescodistributing.com.

Visit lescodistributing.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

