DOW Electronics Named Arc Audio Distributor of the Year

TAMPA, FL (04.01.2019) – DOW Electronics was awarded 2018 Distributor of the Year by ARC Audio. Chris Ribeiro, of ARC Audio, stopped by the DOW Electronics headquarters in Tampa to present the award. In addition, DOW Electronics is now the premier ARC Audio distributor across 11 southern states.

DOW Eectronics President John Yodzis holds the ARC Audio Distributor of the Year 2018 Award. Pictured (L to R) Chris Riberio ARC Audio, Mike Hurwitz DOW Electronics 12volt Strategic Sales Manager, Yodzis and Drew Fischer, DOW Electronics Director of Sales.

“This past year exceeded our expectations for the effort and recognition of our 12Volt team,” stated Drew Fischer, Director of Sales. “We are really proud that ARC Audio sees us as such a valuable partner that we now distribute their products across all of our territory. We look forward to continuing to grow with ARC Audio in 2019.”

Added Mike Hurwitz, 12volt Strategic Sales Manager, “Our team is excited to be partnered with ARC Audio… a brand that has had incredible success across 12Volt competitions and has dedicated professionals producing high quality audio components. To win three industry awards in 2018 is a testament to the hard work put in and great customer support our team is committed to provide. We’re honored to be recognized by such an elite 12Volt partner.”

For more, visit www.DOWElectronics.com or call 1.800.627.2900.

