AMS Audio Wins 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel 17

SHREVEPORT LA (03.31.19) On Friday morning, March 29th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel took a spin for the 17th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

AMS Audio in Bakersfield CA was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 17th 12volt Spin-To-Win. AMS Audio is the Instagram account name for Advance Mobile Security.

The 17th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the RaceSport Lighting space on the wheel. The AMS Audio slip was drawn from the jar and the winner of the RaceSport Lighting in-store lighting kit from Steve and RaceSport.

A call to AMS Audio and Rudy Lozano was excited to hear the news he was the winner. Once he heard he had won the RaceSport in-store lighting kit he was even more excited.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – Directed backpack with caps and T-Shirts, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive enclosure subwoofer system, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, Sony DSX-A415BT Mechless receiver, Cerwin Vega Speaker package, DS18 portable speaker, Diamond Audio Speaker package and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in a space on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card for the winning 12volt retailer.

Past winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win include…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA, No Limitz Car Audio in Upland CA, Neil’s Specialty-Eureka CA, Sturgess Customs-Lexington SC, Audio By Art-San Antonio TX, SMS Car Audio in Marreo LA and Sweet Wheelz in Mississauga Ontario Canada, Cartronics in Biscayne FL, The CarAudio Shop in St Louis MO, Exotic Sounds in West Palm Beach FL and High North Customs in Grand Prairie Alberta Canada. Congratulations to all.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, April 5th. Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win winner announcements every Friday!

Share this:

Tweet

