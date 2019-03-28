Firstech Now Shipping First Ever Volvo Remote Starter

SEATTLE. WA (03.29.2019) – Firstech has announced that it will begin shipping the new SKSXC Volvo Smart Key Starter by Mid City Engineering on April 1st, 2019. The SKSXC is the industry’s first ever vehicle-specific remote start solution for newer Volvo vehicles, supporting popular models like the S60 (2019), S90 (2017-19), XC90 (2015-19).

The SKSXC Smart Key Starter delivers remote start functionality right out of the box and features a streamlined installation process that can take as little as 15 minutes. Once installed, drivers will be able to use a factory or aftermarket remote transmitter to start their Volvo’s engine.

In developing the SKSXC, Mid City Engineering partnered with Firstech to add full support for Firstech remote kits such as the Compustar PRO T11, the company’s flagship 2-way model. In addition, the SKSXC supports DroneMobile, Firstech’s smartphone app solution for unlimited range remote start and GPS Tracking.

Firstech and Mid City Engineering’s partnership dates back to 2010 when the Smart Key Starter for Mercedes-Benz vehicles first featured support for Compustar remote kits and DroneMobile. “The release of the SKSXC will kick off the next decade of our partnership with Mid City Engineering,” shares Justin Lee, Firstech’s marketing director. “We are excited for Compustar dealers to finally tap into the market of Volvo drivers demanding remote start.”

The SKSXC Smart Key Starter carries an MSRP of $199.99 and will be available through Firstech and Firstech Authorized Distributors by April 1st, 2019.

Visit www.myfirstech.com for more.

