BOSS Audio Systems Announces Latest Additions to Phantom Line of All-Terrain Speaker & Amplifier Systems

OXNARD, CA (03.29.2019) – BOSS Audio Systems has announced the latest additions to its popular Phantom line of All-Terrain Speaker and Amplifier Systems. With MSRPs of $199.99 USD, the Phantom800 and Phantom900 are now available to ship.

“The new Phantom Series cycle speakers are a first of its kind and showcases BOSS Audio Systems’ innovation, creativity, and commitment to the Powersports market,” said Doug Kern, VP of Sales & Marketing. “The reaction to these speakers has been phenomenal and continues to show why BOSS Audio Systems is the industry leader.”

With a custom tooled skeletal hand holding three-inch weatherproof speakers, this latest offering from the Phantom line comes with a built-in 600 Watt (Max), 2-Channel, compact, class A/B amplifier, Bluetooth capabilities, a wired remote, and offered in either black (Phantom800) or chrome (Phantom900).

“The built-in Bluetooth allows you to control a vast library of your favorite music via your smart devices or MP3 player, as well as using apps such as Spotify and Pandora, wirelessly,” added Kern. “The skeletal hands serve as mounting brackets and will fit handlebars ranging from 1 inch, 1.25 inches, and 1.5 inches in diameter, adding a new level of personality to ATVs and motorcycles.”

A 3.5 mm auxiliary input is compatible with smartphones and MP3 player audio outputs. A convenient inline volume control can also be installed in a place of your choosing.

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

