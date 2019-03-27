Tint World Opens New Charleston Store

CHARLESTON, SC (03.28.2019) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, opens a new location in Charleston.

Owned and operated by the father-son team of Tom and Drew Nixon, the store will provide full-service auto styling for the city and is the first Tint World location in South Carolina.

“Tom and Drew have a progressive approach to business ownership, they are a great addition to the Tint World family,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Charleston customers will be impressed by their commitment to customer service and enthusiasm for all things automotive.”

Tint World of Charleston will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film. Many of the products for automobiles are also available for boats and other marine vehicles.

