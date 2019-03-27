Fresh Industry News from the 12Volt Central Studios

SHREVEPORT, LA (03.28.2019) – We are havin’ fun in the 12volt Central Studios. There is so much fresh, positive industry news to deliver to the 12volt industry.

Having fun in the 12volt Central Studios Production studio. Images on the screens are from MECA Jakarta (R) and the Alpine X-Perience at Stereo & Video Center in Tyler TX.

The 2019 Distributor Show circuit is in full swing. The MRI Expo in Sturbridge MA was strong and the Woofer Show in Chicago was the best ever. The Woofer Team, with Sam Yoo, held their event offsite this year at the Waterford Conference Center in Elmhurst. The event started at 6PM and was going strong after the announced 10PM closing bell. See (story link).

Woofer Show Chicago

The upcoming DAS CE Dealer Show and Sale is shaping up to be huge. The Main Event Speed Challenge is new this year. Installers will compete for the Championship Belt to be presented by UFC Hall of Fame member Chuck “Iceman” Liddell. The schedule is packed with Keynotes, Seminars, Trainings, Networking and a show floor filled with over 4 dozen top 12volt brands. The Golden Nugget in Atlantic City is the place to be April 3rd and 4th.

DAS CE Dealer Show and Sale

New products are now shipping from a number of brands including Power Acoustik, SSVWorks, Soundstream and Boss Audio.

IASCA’s Samuel Tan received a prestigious award in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia from the Motonation Asia Automotive Group. IACSA received Asia’s Best Car Audio Sound Standard.

Richard Papasin just returned from Jakarta Indonesia where he was the head judge for the MECA Indonesian Finals.

The MECA Judges Training in Jakarta Indonesia on Saturday March 25th with Richard Papasin-Center in Gray shirt.

The Kicker Ram pickup is Livin’ Loud on the road in Michigan with Opus Marketing and Katie Carney behind the wheel. In the following weeks Katie will visit dealers across the state plus meet with Altron and FDM distributors. Katie is sending and posting images highlighting Kicker dealer store visits.

Kicker Livin’ Loud in Michigan

The Alpine X-Perience is rolling across the country and a recent event at the Stereo & Video Center was an event that drew a large turnout and added Alpine business for this key retailer.

Kris Bulla conducting a DOW SONY Training In Crestview, FL on Tuesday, March 26th.

DOW Electronics is conducting a series of 6 Sony trainings across their territory. The first event in the Florida Panhandle drew a full house for Kris Bulla’s presentation.

PowerBass is rockin’ at the Mud Nationals in Blevins, AR on Wednesday morning March 27th.

The 2019 MUD Nationals started in Blevins AK on Wednesday March 27th. Look for coverage from the 12volt Central studios as brands like PowerBass and MTX are onsite in force.

12volt Spin-To-Win Winner

The 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is creating excitement across the industry and will spin on Friday, March 29th for the 17th time.

