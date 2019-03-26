Soundstream Shipping New Models for 2019

MONTEBELLO, CA (03.27.2019) – Soundstream is now shipping new models for 2019 including the Bass Extreme amplifier series and a new 16” overhead slim DVD entertainment system with MobileLink MHL. All our new models will bring our Soundstream customers expanded features, new cosmetics and performance that has been the hallmark of Soundstream for over 35 years.

“Soundstream has always delivered quality, style and performance to our customers. We are very excited to be delivering these innovative and richly featured new products for 2019,” said Paul Goldberg, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing for Epsilon Electronics.

BX Amplifier Series

New Bass Xtreme Series Class-D Amplifiers with built-in BX Bass Processor and top mount crossovers. 1Ω Minimum Impedance on the Monoblock Amplifiers. These low profile Monoblock amplifiers come with MAXI fuse for protection. MOSFET power supply with audiophile grade IR transistors deliver clean power to any system. Variable 12dB Low. & Subsonic Digital Crossovers and 4g and 8g wire terminal inputs with RCA line input and output offer convenience and fast connectivity. Bass control knob with subsonic control included. Also, a family look Class A/B 4 channel amp rounds out the offering delivering great performance for the highs and mid-range.

MSRP. BXA1.5000D $219.99 – BXA1.7500D $289.99 – BXA1.10000 $329.99 – BXA4.1800 $109.99

BXW-124 Subwoofer

Bass Xtreme Series 12″ Dual 4-ohm Voice Coil subwoofer with spruce paper cone and foam surround. 800w RMS power with 2400w MAX power handling. Embossed dust cap with 2.0″ 4-layer voice coil and double stack 114oz magnet. Heavy duty steel stamped frame with push pin terminals.

MSRP. $74.99

USB-8P- 800w Under Seat Enclosure w/ 8″ Subwoofer

USB-10P- 1000w Under Seat Enclosure w/ 10″ Subwoofer

Under seat vented Subwoofer with die cast enclosure and two Passive Radiators. Available in 8″ and 10″ models with built-in powered amplifier. Built-in Lo-Pass filters and bass boost gain with bass knob remote control included. Blue LED tarantula logo. High Level and Low level inputs with Hi-level in sensing for OEM integration.

MSRP. USB-8P $189.99 – USB-10P $189.99

VCM-160DMH

16″ LCD overhead ceiling mount DVD entertainment system with MHL MobileLink, HDMI Input. USB and SD & AUX inputs along with RCA video in and out. Built-in IR transmitter and FM modulator for OEM sound. RGB illuminating LED accent lights. 3 color skins, beige, gray and black included.

MSRP. $299.99

VDVD-20B- Single Din DVD/CD w/ 32GUSB/SD playback & Bluetooth

Features:

Single Din DVD/CD Player with AM/FM Receiver that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video & CD Audio. Theft deterrent detachable faceplate and wireless remote control included.

MSRP. $69.99

VRN-624B – 6.2″ LCD 2- Din chassis DVD/CD w/ GPS Navigation & Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ LCD screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. GPS turn-by-turn Navigation for all 50 states. Set your Destination to one of nearly 17 million points of interest. DVD video playback and USB up to 32G port, with rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included.

MSRP. $209.99

VR-720B- 7.0″ LCD Single Din Flip Up DVD/Cd w/Bluetooth

Features:

Single Din 7.0″ Motorized Flip Up screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video & CD Audio playback, w/ front panel USB up to 32G port. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Detachable face plate and wireless remote control included.

MSRP. $169.99

VR-620HB – 6.2″ LCD 2- Din chassis DVD/CD w/ MHL PhoneLink &Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ LCD screen. 800×480 that supports 1080p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling and A2DP wireless audio playback. MHL PhoneLink for compatible Android phones enables you to have complete 2-way control and mirrors your phone on the radios screen. DVD video playback and USB up to 32G port, with rear camera input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included.

MSRP. $119.99

Visit www.soundstream.com for more.

