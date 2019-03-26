End Result Rep Firm to Host Dealer Event in 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA (03.27.2019) – Consumer Electronics rep firm End Result, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has confirmed the dates for its popular consumer electronics dealer and manufacturer showcase. Marking its 17th event, The End Result Show will take place on May 15-16, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel, Meadowlands in Washington, PA—a location that is easily accessible for dealers located in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The two-day Revive—Survive—Thrive event is designed to motivate, train, and educate retailers on how to compete and sell the finest home audio and mobile electronics on the market. The show will be packed with educational classes, product exhibits from home audio, video, and aftermarket automotive manufacturers, and will wrap up with a fun and social Casino night and an open bar.

Ed Dalesandro, Principal of End Result, said, “The Spring selling season is gearing up and we are excited to motivate dealers and arm them with important tools that will help them to succeed in 2019. Classes and seminars dedicated to addressing marketing, management, sales, and home and mobile installations are being planned and for dealers who didn’t attend CES, it’s the ideal time for them to preview the new product introductions.”

A list of seminars will be issued in the next few weeks. Pre-registration to attend the event can be done online at: www.endresultonline.com. Note that lunch and dinner will be included to show attendees.

