BOSS Audio Systems Announces Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Car Multimedia Head Unit

OXNARD, CA (03.26.2019) – BOSS Audio Systems has announced the BVCP9685A, a double-DIN head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Now available online and soon to be available at nationwide retailers, the BVCP9865A comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a sharp, responsive 6.75 capacitive touchscreen. This MECH-LESS multimedia player lets drivers enjoy on-screen navigation, phone calls, messages, and a wide range of music and phone apps.

“As smartphones become an essential part of people’s day to day life, a great car stereo that can talk with your smartphone is extremely important to keep consumers connecting seamlessly.”, said Doug Kern, VP of Sales and Marketing. “The BVCP9685A is our newest in-dash version of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it shows BOSS Audio Systems’ commitment to leading the market with high demand products featuring connectivity and driver safety. Our products go through a formal certification process and we are proud to launch full featured, affordable quality choices for our consumers.”

The BVCP9685A boasts 80 Watts x 4 Max Power and allows a range of incoming data sources, including Bluetooth/USB, MP3, WMA, FM/AM, and digital media from smart phones. Smart features like rear camera and steering wheel control inputs (interface module sold separately) along with multi-color illumination options make this multimedia workhorse a great addition to the aftermarket audio marketplace.

The BVCP9865A is first in a range of CarPlay/Android Auto products that continues BOSS Audio Systems’ 2019 expanding product line’s focus on high quality and next level technology at an extremely affordable price.

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

