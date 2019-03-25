Alpine Electronics is Now Shipping the KTA-450 Power Pack Amplifier

TORRANCE, CA (03.26.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping the new KTA-450 Power Pack amplifier. This compact amplifier boasts a smaller footprint than its predecessors and can connect to the new iLX-W650 mech-less 7-inch audio/video (AV) system via the exclusive PowerStack design.

The KTA-450 Power Pack amplifier measures just 7” W x 3.5” H x 1.25” D. It uses a Class D amplifier circuit and features Alpine’s exclusive amplifier technology, Dynamic Peak Power (DPP), which intelligently adjusts the gain to adapt to musical needs. It prevents the amplifier from clipping by delivering bursts of power during dynamic musical passages to essentially double the amplifier’s power without increasing its size.

The iLX-W650 is a powered AM/FM/Digital Media Receiver with a 7-inch capacitive touch screen. It features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth wireless technology, a USB port, and is SiriusXM-Ready (requires a SiriusXM tuner and subscription, sold separately). Volume and song tracks can be controlled via a no-look, two-finger swipe motion anywhere on the screen. The iLX-W650’s shallow chassis measures just 2.4-inches deep, so it fits in vehicles that do not have a lot of depth behind the dashboard or in other applications that have a limited amount of space.

Although the KTA-450 and iLX-W650 are sold as separate pieces, they can also be combined to create a powerful sound system. The KTA-450’s small footprint allows it to fit behind and connect to the iLX-W650 using the included bracket, creating Alpine’s exclusive PowerStack design. This PowerStacked system produces 400-watts DPP in the same amount of space as a standard 2-DIN model but without the bulk of a traditional amplifier. This industry-first design was named a 2019 CES Innovation Awards winner in the In-Vehicle Audio/Video category.

The KTA-450 is available for $230 SRI and the iLX-W650 is available for $500 SRI. Both products can be found at authorized Alpine retailers.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

