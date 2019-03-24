Power Acoustik Shipping New Models for 2019

MONTEBELLO, CA (03.25.2019) – Power Acoustik is now shipping new models announced for 2019 including the Overdrive Amp Series and the recently added model PDN-623B double din head unit with 6.2” sized LCD and built-in GPS navigation.

“Power Acoustik continues to be committed to innovation and delivering products with the features our customers are requesting,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “Our customers want us to push the limits of performance with all our products. Our new Overdrive Amplifier series delivers it to our Power Acoustik customers with new cosmetics and an expanded performance threshold at affordable costs.”

OVERDRIVE AMP SERIES

These Class A/B Full Range & Class D Monoblock amplifiers. 2-Ohm Stereo and 4-ohm Bridged Full Range operation. 1-ohm stable on the Monoblock amplifiers for MAX power. Variable 12dB Hi-pass and Lo-pass crossovers 4g and 8g wire terminal inputs with RCA input and Line output. Dash mount Bass knob control included on Monoblocks. Magnetic end caps for easy access to terminals and mounting brackets.

MSRP. OD2-1000 $249.99 – OD4-1300 $79.99 – OD4-1800 $99.99 – OD1-1500 $79.99 –

OD1-3000 $109.99 – OD1-3500D $109.99 – ODI-5000D $149.99 – OD1-7500D $179.99

PDN-623B – 6.2″ LCD 2- Din chassis DVD w/ GPS Navigation & Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ LCD screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. GPS turn-by-turn Navigation for all 50 states. Set your Destination to one of nearly 17 million points of interest. DVD video playback and USB up to 32G port, with rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included.

MSRP. $189.99

PD-627B- Incite Series 6.2″ LCD Double Din chassis DVD w/Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ All Glass Capacitive touch screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video & CD Audio playback, w/ front panel USB up to 32G port. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included.

MSRP. $119.99

PD-720B- 7.0″ LCD Single Din Flip Up DVD w/Bluetooth

Features:

Single Din 7.0″ Motorized Flip Up screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video & CD Audio playback, w/ front panel USB up to 32G port. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Detachable face plate and wireless remote control included.

MSRP. $149.99

PD-620B – 6.2″ LCD 2- Din chassis DVD w/ Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ LCD screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video playback & CD Audio playback, w/ front panel USB up to 32G port. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included

MSRP. $99.99

CBW-124 Subwoofer

Caliber Series 12″ Dual 4-ohm Voice Coil Subwoofer with spruce paper cone and foam surround. 500w RMS power with 1500w MAX power handling. Heavy duty steel stamped frame with magnet cover. Embossed dust cap with 1.50″ 4-layer voice coil.

MSRP. $49.99

Visit www.poweracoustik.com for more.

