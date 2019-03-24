2019 DAS CE Dealer Show & Sales Speaks to Its Bilingual Customers

PALMYRA, PA (03.25.2019) – This year’s DAS CE Dealer Show and Sale will add a bilingual format to its training seminar lineup featuring Mauricio Jaimes, owner of High Output Audio. This marks the first-time a bilingual presentation will be offered by DAS Companies, Inc., a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company.

“We have a diverse dealer network, and in order to provide all our dealers the same great training seminars we must reach them in their comfort zone,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We are now extending to ALL our dealers, professional training allowing them to differentiate themselves in their marketplaces.”

The first to dedicate a Keynote presentation in a bilingual format, the CE Division of DAS continues to support the 12 Volt industry with innovative features for its territory dealers.

Celebrating its 37th year, the 2019 Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale, returns to the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The invitation-only dealer event kicks-off Wednesday morning, April 3rd with a Keynote presentation by Bryan Schmitt, President of Mobile Solutions USA, and concludes Thursday afternoon, April 4th with Schmitt also closing this year’s event.

